He didn’t want to take dog to the pound. So he stabbed it to death, cops say

A Bradenton man is facing animal cruelty and other charges, after the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says he stabbed his three-year-old pit bull to death.
Joshua Cox, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty and possession of marijuana.
“He stated he could not bring himself to take the dog to the pound and where he’s from when its time to put a dog down he just shoots them, but being in the city limit he could not shoot it,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.
Cox used a kitchen knife to stab his dog three or four times, he told deputies.
At about 4 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of suspicious person in the 4800 block of 19th Street West in South Manatee, according to an arrest report. A 911 caller had reported being asked by the suspicious person, later identified as Cox, “for a shovel so he could bury his dog he had just killed because he did not want to take it to the pound.”
When deputies arrived, they found Cox sitting in a chair in the yard, the report states. Cox reportedly asked the deputies, “Are you here about the dog?”
Because of a report that Cox was armed with a knife, deputies patted him down before they began to question him and found a bag a marijuana in his pocket, deputies said. Cox told deputies the dog was in the backyard, where it was found with multiple wounds.
Cox told deputies that his parents had brought him his dog from Greenville, N.C., so he could spend time with the dog before he needed to get rid of it, according to a report. The dog had been staying temporarily at his brother’s house but his sister-in-law had told Cox he needed to take the dog because their lease did not allow them to have dogs, he told deputies.
It was not the first time Cox was arrested and blamed his actions on where he’s from.
On Christmas Eve 2015, Cox was arrested after he allegedly pushed his then-70-year-old neighbor during an argument about trash being left out.
Cox told deputies at the time he followed the victim, and the 70-year-old man had turned around and pushed him. So Cox continued to follow the victim up a flight of stairs and pushed him, telling deputies "because I'm country. I was raised that when someone puts their hands on you, you put your hands on them," his arrest report stated.
Cox was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older but the State Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the case.
Cox’s criminal history includes other arrests and convictions for battery.
Most recently, Cox was ordered in April to serve one year of probation after he pleaded guilty to battery for strangling, punching and slapping his wife. Cox had initially been charged with domestic battery by strangulation at the time of his arrest, but the State Attorney’s Office filed a lesser charge of battery.
At about 5 a.m. Oct. 3, Cox came home from a night out and his wife had questioned his whereabouts, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The couple began to argue and then she him that she wanted a divorce and began to walk away.
But as she was walking away, Cox grabbed her by the throat and threw her on the bed on her back and began to choke her. As his wife struggled to free herself, he released his grip but then punched her. As she was trying to leave the bedroom, he slapped her across the right side of her face so hard it caused ringing in her right ear according to reports.
On October 2015, Cox was arrested after deputies say he shoved his then fiancee aside and then grabbed their pregnant landlord by the neck and pushed her against a ledge in the home’s carport.
Cox and the couple’s landlord had gotten into an argument over issues with the woman’s pregnancy, according to the report. A comment Cox made upset the pregnant woman so much that she attempted to punch Cox, but Cox’s fiancee got in between them.
When Cox allegedly pushed his fiance aside and pushed the pregnant woman, he told her, “if you ever put your hands on me, I will (expletive) kill you.”
He was charged with two counts of domestic battery but a judge found there was no probable cause for the charge related to his fiancee. The State Attorney’s Office later declined to file any formal charges in the case.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments