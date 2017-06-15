A dispute in a New York deli led to one man’s jaw being broken — by an avocado

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 0:44 Cop pulls over driver with tree embedded in grille of car 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 1:20 VIDEO: The United States of Powerball 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 1:52 VIDEO: What it takes to be a White House Christmas tree Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Two suspects, upset over a food order, threw bananas and avocados at an employee at the Stadium Gourmet Deli in New York. The victim suffered laceration, fractures to his face and a broken jaw. He was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. The New York City Police Department released surveillance video of the scene. (No audio with this video) New York City Police Department YouTube

