This Vietnam veteran lived life without family. He wasn’t alone at his funeral.

twitter email Though he had no friends or family to represent him, veterans and other community members came out in force to attend the funeral for U.S. Navy veteran Raymond Thompson at Beaufort National Cemetery on Thursday. Jay Karr Staff video

