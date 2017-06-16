Woman kicked out of mall for wearing ‘slutty’ ‘Finding Dory’ tank and shorts

Like many Americans do, Hannah Pewee sought refuge in an air-conditioned mall on a hot summer day. She was also staying cool by wearing shorts and a “Finding Dory” tank top.
The West Michigan woman, 20, was at the mall with her sister on a 90-degree day. That is, until she was removed from the building because she was dressed too “slutty.”
“We ordered our drinks and we were just standing in that area where you wait for them to be delivered and one of the security guards came up to me and said, ‘Miss, can we talk to you for a second?'” Pewee told WOOD. “I was like, ‘OK.’ I had no idea what was going on.”
Even though she had been shopping for several hours, she was told she had to leave the premises.
“But apparently, how I was dressed (see photo below) was too slutty for the public, as I was kicked out of the Woodland Mall today,” Pewee wrote Saturday on Facebook. “Yup. Apparently some anonymous person reported me to MALL SECURITY for inappropriate dress and I was kicked out.”
Pewee said plenty of other women and girls around her were dressed similarly, as the temperature was around 90 degrees. She said the incident make her so angry she was “almost shaking,” but she left as instructed because she isn’t a confrontational person and didn’t want to make a scene.
“I felt so embarrassed I almost cried,” Pewee wrote. “All because a stranger didn't like how I dressed.”
According to Woodland Mall’s website, mall visitors must wear “appropriate attire, including shirts and shoes.” It prohibits clothing with inappropriate words or phrases, as well as face coverings not worn for religious reasons. It does not explicitly prohibit shorts or tank tops.
“It's my body, and it's hot outside! I'm not going to show up in jeans and a sweater, sorry,” Pewee wrote. “Don't like it? Look away! I was out having a fun time with my sister and next thing I know, I'm out on the street. Slut-shaming how girls are dressed is deplorable and outdated, and it needs to stop.”
The day after the incident, Pewee posted that she had received an apology from the mall. The establishment also promised to revise its clothing policy to make clear what attire is and isn’t allowed.
“We have apologized to Hannah and we apologize to our community. It is never our intention to shame or embarrass anyone,” a mall representative said in a statement, according to BET. “We’re going to make sure that everyone on our team is aware of how to handle situations like this in the future. We dropped the ball on this one.”
