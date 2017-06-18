She said she was assaulted by a terrorist. 9 people went to prison. Was it all a lie?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 0:44 Cop pulls over driver with tree embedded in grille of car 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 1:20 VIDEO: The United States of Powerball 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 1:52 VIDEO: What it takes to be a White House Christmas tree Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Joyce Goudie-Clarot, the former friend of Karen Mathews, tells The Modesto Bee's Garth Stapley that Davis' story about an alleged beating in a Modesto garage was made up. The story, and subsequent court case, landed Roger Steiner behind bars for 19 years. Steiner tells Stapley upon hearing Goudie-Clarot's account that he's simply "overwhelmed" by the revelation. (Andy Alfaro and Garth Stapley) Andy Alfaro and Garth Stapley

Joyce Goudie-Clarot, the former friend of Karen Mathews, tells The Modesto Bee's Garth Stapley that Davis' story about an alleged beating in a Modesto garage was made up. The story, and subsequent court case, landed Roger Steiner behind bars for 19 years. Steiner tells Stapley upon hearing Goudie-Clarot's account that he's simply "overwhelmed" by the revelation. (Andy Alfaro and Garth Stapley) Andy Alfaro and Garth Stapley