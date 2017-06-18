Mom learning to drive kills son after pressing accelerator instead of brake, police say

St. Paul police say a woman practicing driving in a school parking lot struck and killed her 3-year-old son.
Officers were called to Harding High School on Saturday afternoon on a report that a car had struck a child, causing serious injuries. Police arrived to find a sedan with front end damage and a 39-year-old woman who was shaken and emotional.
Police say the woman was in the parking lot with family members practicing driving when she accidentally pressed down on the accelerator instead of the brake. The car went out of control, struck the woman’s son and pinned him against a large clothing collection box.
A passer-by took the boy to Regions Hospital, but police say attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.
The woman is cooperating with investigators.
