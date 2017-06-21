A valedictorian went rogue in his final speech. His school tried to shut him down.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 0:44 Cop pulls over driver with tree embedded in grille of car 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 1:20 VIDEO: The United States of Powerball 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 1:52 VIDEO: What it takes to be a White House Christmas tree Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A high school valedictorian in Pennsylvania’s Wyoming Area School District barely got out that there was a 'lack of a real student government' before his graduation speech was cut off on June 16. Peter Butera veered off the pre-approved speech to tell the crowd he hoped the administration would change how it handled things when the sound went out. Wyoming Area School District/USTREAM

