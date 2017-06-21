She was molested as a little girl by her step-uncle. Now he’s moved in next door.

In 2004, Oklahoma man Harold English was arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to sexually abusing his step-niece, Danyelle Dyer.
Now, 13 years later, English is out of jail in Bristow, Oklahoma, and he has moved in to the property just behind the fence from Dyer, 21. Now, Dyer has to live next door to the man who pleaded guilty in 2005 to charges of lewd molestation.
“He’s like right there, practically in my backyard and that kind of makes me nervous and not want to go home ever,” Dyer told KFOR.
According to KOTV, English is living with Dyer’s grandmother, which is roughly 100 yards from Dyer’s home. Betty Dyer, Engish’s mother, told the station that the living situation is just temporary.
“We've been gone every day looking for a place for him to live and get straightened up so he can have a home again,” Dyer said. “I didn't want to put him out on the street. Where would he stay?”
Danyelle Dyer, however, says that English’s presence doesn’t just make her worry for her well-being in the present but has forced her to remember traumatic experiences, per KOTV.
As a result of that fear and trauma, Dyer decided to post about the situation on Facebook, which has quickly generated outrage in the local community, per KFOR.
“She’s had to bring her deepest, darkest secrets out for the public to view just to try to rid this person of her life,” Dyer’s father, Greg Dyer, told KFOR.
According to state law, however, it is perfectly legal for English to live so close to the person he was convicted of molesting. Registered sex offenders in Oklahoma are forbidden from living near schools, playgrounds and other areas where children congregate, but the law says nothing about victims, per LawNewz.
But because of Danyelle Dyer’s decision to speak out about her situation, a state lawmaker wants to change that. Representative Kyle Hilbert is working with the Dyer family to amend state laws to include protection for victims from their abusers.
“I’m not sure yet exactly how the final language will look, but we already have laws on the books preventing sex offenders from living near a school/daycare,” Hilbert told LawNewz in an e-mail. “It should be a common (sense) fix to add ‘or within so many feet of the victim’s residence’ to existing law.”
