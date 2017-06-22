Britax recalls 200,000 child car seats over choking hazard

A safety recall targets more than 200,000 Britax car seats over concerns that a chest clip could break off and create a choking hazard.
The recall notice covers several models of Britax’s “B-Safe” seats, including B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35, says the company’s announcement. The car seats involved were sold between Nov. 1, 2015, and May 31, 2017.
Britax says no choking injuries related to the clip have been reported, although a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration database documents several complaints from parents about the clips breaking.
The company will provide a free kit with a replacement chest clip and step-by-step instructions to those who contact the company about the recall. Check the list of all serial numbers included in the recall to see if your car seat is covered.
Britax also has produced a video with instructions on replacing the clip.
