An angry kick, a flipped SUV and a video shows it all. But who is the motorcyclist?

A Southern California motorist captured an apparent road-rage crash Wednesday involving a motorcycle and sedan on a Southern California highway on a cellphone video.

The crash took place about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 14 in Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, reported the California Highway Patrol. The CHP identifies one of the vehicles as a motorcycle, although video viewers speculated online that it also could be a large scooter of some kind.

Tim Morrison and Chris Traber, who were on their way to work on the highway, told KTLA5 they saw a silver sedan cut in front of the apparent motorcycle, prompting a series of incidents that prompted them to begin shooting video on a cellphone.

The video shows the motorcyclist kick the side of the car, which swerves toward the motorcycle. The motorcyclist evades the car, which loses control and crashes into the concrete center divider before skidding across highway lanes and crashing into a white Cadillac Escalade. That vehicles rolls onto its roof and slides down the freeway while the sedan spins and ends up on the shoulder with steam or smoke pouring from the engine.

The Escalade’s driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, said the CHP. The motorcyclist did not stop following the crash and authorities are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

“Obviously it was a road-rage incident. He was seen kicking the vehicle,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard told KNBC-TV.

The Santa Clarita CHP office said Friday it had no new information on the incident. Investigators ask that anyone with information call 661-294-5543.