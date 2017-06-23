She couldn’t get surgery for her dog. So she used tongs and a paring knife, police say

A veterinarian warned Sarah McMenamin that her dog was in dire need of surgery. Instead of taking her dog to get surgery, McMenamin took matters into her own hands.
Ames, Iowa, Police Cmdr. Geoff Huff told KCCI that McMenamin initially took her dog to Iowa State University VetMed for examination. There, staff told Menamin that her dog had a serious obstruction.
Without surgery, the dog may need to be put down, staff said. McMenamin set up a follow up appointment at a different clinic, according to the Ames Tribune. However, she was a no-show and clinic staff notified the police because they said they were afraid she wouldn’t get her pet the help it needed.
When police arrived June 1, McMenamin told the police she tried to perform the surgery herself – using a paring knife and some tongs in her living room, KCCI reported. She didn’t believe the dog had an obstruction, but had eaten rat poison.
The dog didn’t survive.
KCCI reported that McMenamin told police that she couldn’t afford the surgery for her dog and that she was confident she could perform it herself since she grew up on a farm and had castrated pigs.
She’s set to appear in court June 26, according to the Ames Tribune. She faces up to a year in prison if convicted. Court documents read that she caused “unjustified pain, distress or suffering” to her dog, who died seconds after the surgery.
