Drug overdoses are soaring in one town. A proposed solution? Stop sending ambulances

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:22 Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera Pause 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 0:44 Cop pulls over driver with tree embedded in grille of car 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 1:20 VIDEO: The United States of Powerball 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids. Meta Viers & Patrick Gleason McClatchy

More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids. Meta Viers & Patrick Gleason McClatchy