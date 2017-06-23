'He makes everybody so happy': Legally blind man and his 'lucky' dog spread joy

More Videos 0:31 Small plane cartwheels after hitting tree Pause 1:32 "There were all these ... crisp $100 bills." 0:57 ‘Garbage juice’ polluting Graham creek, suit says 3:47 Michael Bennett: Seahawks, Titans not coming out for anthem is "revolutionary" 0:41 Surreal scene in Nashville as Seahawks, Titans skip national anthem 0:30 Crews are replacing 1960s-era concrete on southbound I-5 4:58 Highlights from No. 3 Graham-Kapowsin's thriller against No. 2 Sumner, 34-28 0:21 UW tailback Myles Gaskin said wet conditions dictated offense run the football against Colorado 1:10 UW coach Chris Petersen's opening comments after team's 37-10 win at Colorado 1:38 Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Everyone in town knows Freeburg man and his pal Lucky the dog Jim Wilkerson, who is legally blind, takes his 12 year-old Miniature Pinscher, Lucky, on walks in a stroller every day in Freeburg. Jim Wilkerson, who is legally blind, takes his 12 year-old Miniature Pinscher, Lucky, on walks in a stroller every day in Freeburg. Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com

