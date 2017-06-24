A 9-year-old boy was going down the slide. Then it exploded, his mother says.

“I don’t know, someone placed a bomb there?”
That’s what 9-year-old Giuseppe Storniolo thought happened Friday when he was at the playground in West Allis, Wisconsin.
Authorities say they don’t believe that’s the case. But what exactly did happen as Storniolo went down the slide is still a mystery.
Storniolo’s mother, Diana, told WTMJ that the only way to describe it is as an explosion. As Giuseppe went down the slide, just as he was getting up, a loud bang emanated from the slide as it cracked and bubbled up. A hole opened near the very end of the slide, according to photos taken after the fact.
Giuseppe suffered second degree burns, his mother says.
According to WISN, people half a block away heard the noise.
“I just heard like a big explosion so I thought maybe something fell,” Diana told WTMJ.
“I have never seen — and I don't know of anybody who has seen anything like that before,” West Allis Mayor Dan Devine told WISN.
The city has since ruled out any foul play and has contacted the manufacturer of the slide to determine what cause it to seemingly explode randomly. In a statement to WISN, the company, Landscape Structures, said it is aware of the situation and investigating. Two other slides made by the company remain at the same park, and city officials say they are safe.
Based on photos and video of the playground, it appears that the slide was made of plastic with air in the middle. According to the National Weather Service, West Allis reached a high of 82 degrees Friday.
