Girl falls out of an amusement park ride – is caught by a father and daughter below

Small plane cartwheels after hitting tree

Recently released footage of a small plane crashing in a parking lot in Plainville, Connecticut at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 11. The Hartford Courant reported the single-engine Cessna was coming into land at Robertson Field Airport when it veered and crashed into a tree in a nearby parking lot. The 80-year-old pilot Manfred Forst, who was the only one on board, sustained minor injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.