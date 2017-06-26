The owner and 15-year-old daughter of the Baxley, Georgia, Qwik Chik restaurant were viciously attacked after two customers became unhappy with their order on Thursday afternoon. Both sustained injuries from the incident. Baxley Police are looking for Nathaniel and Latasha Smith in relation to the assault. The subjects were last seen in a cream or silver 2007 Cadillac Escalade with tag REU8495, according to police. Baxley Police ask anyone with information on the subjects to call the department at 912-367-8305 or the 911 Center at 912-367-8111.
National

June 26, 2017 1:01 PM

Couple goes ‘berserk’ and punches a mom and her 15-year-old – over ‘cold chicken’

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

After a couple ordered two meals from the Qwik Chick restaurant in Baxley, Georgia, they reportedly complained that their chicken was cold and there weren’t enough fries.

Those complaints quickly turned to punches, surveillance video shows. The footage shows a woman attacking the restaurant owner, Jeanette Norris.

The footage also shows Norris’s 15-year old daughter trying to intervene, but was sucker punched in the face by a man accompanying the woman who attacked Norris.

“She went berserk,” Norris told WTOC-TV. “They both lost it, him and her both started cussing and beating on the window.”

Norris told the station that she refunded the meal, but it wasn’t enough.

“One of my employees yelled, ‘He’s got her. He’s got her.’ And that’s when I realized he had hit her. Who does that? Who punches a child like she’s a grown man standing there? ” Norris said, according to FOX 6.

Chief James Godfrey of the Baxley Police Department was shocked by the footage and called it “brutality.”

“I’ve been here, what, 41 years - 30 of them as chief. I have never seen anything like this. I’ve never heard of anything like this,” Godfrey said.

Since the incident June 23, Eric and Latasha Smith have been identified as the attackers. They face several felony warrants including aggravated battery and cruelty to children, according to WTOC-TV. Police are still searching for them.

