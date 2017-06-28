People debated the Ten Commandments statue for 2 years. It was destroyed in 24 hours.

Arkansas State Senator Jason Rapert worked for two years to get a monument to the Ten Commandments erected outside the State Capitol in Little Rock. On Tuesday, that became a reality – but it lasted less than 24 hours.
The Ten Commandments monument was a source of controversy from the beginning, according to CNN. When it was installed Tuesday, it continued to inspire polarizing opinions. The act that authorized its installation said the Ten Commandments are “an important component of the moral foundation of the laws and legal system of the United States of America and of the State of Arkansas.”
The act cites a Texas Supreme Court decision that the Ten Commandments on state grounds are not a violation of the First Amendment.
Rapert told CNN Tuesday that he was “grateful to see the law fulfilled.” Others characterized it as “appalling” that religious symbols would be placed on government grounds.
It appears Michael Tate Reed fell in the latter camp. He is accused of ramming his vehicle into the statue, toppling it and causing the stone to shatter into pieces, according to Arkansas Online. He even took a Facebook Live video of himself driving into it, yelling “Freedom!” before his car makes contact.
The arrest report says Reed’s vehicle was in a stopped position near the monument at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday before he drove straight into it. Police arrested him shortly after.
Reed faces charges of defacing objects of public respect, trespassing on Capitol grounds and first-degree criminal mischief, according to Arkansas Online.
Rapert called the destruction of the statue “an act of violence” and says he expects funds will be raised quickly to replace the display.
Crews are removing the two pieces of the #TenCommandments after someone intentionally drove into it this morning. pic.twitter.com/CrjcpFPYj6— Michael Hibblen (@hibblen) June 28, 2017
