There is no known limit to how long humans can live, researchers say

Back in October, a controversial study made waves by suggesting that, for the most part, human beings had a natural limit on their lifespans that ended at 115 years.
Now, the same academic journal that published the study has released five different studies arguing the exact opposite.
Three researchers at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine argued last year in “Nature” that while exceptions will persist — the oldest verified person in history, Jeanne Calment, died in 1997 at 122 — we’ve essentially reached the ceiling of how long the human body can function.
“From now on, this is it. Humans will never get older than 115,” Dr. Jan Vijg, the study’s lead author, told the New York Times.
Other experts on aging, however, beg to differ. “Nature,” which was criticized by some scientists for publishing Vijg’s study, published five rebuttals this week, according to Time.
“I was outraged that ‘Nature’, a journal I highly respect, would publish such a travesty," James Vaupel, a demographer at the Max Planck Odense Center on the Biodemography of Aging in Denmark, told Live Science about Vijg’s study.
In fact, researchers at McGill University argue that while there may be an eventual limit that human beings reach, the data on hand does not suggest we will stop at 115.
“We just don't know what the age limit might be. In fact, by extending trend lines, we can show that maximum and average lifespans could continue to increase far into the foreseeable future,” Siegfried Hekimi, one of the McGill study’s co-authors, said, according to Science Daily.
Hekimi and his fellow academics looked at data of the longest-living people in the U.S., U.K., France and Japan for every year since 1968, while Vijg’s study looked at the oldest person to die in each of those years, which created a random pattern, critics say, according to the Scientist.
Hekimi also pointed to the sharp increases in average lifespan that have continued to climb dramatically, even in the past 15 years, according to data from the World Health Organization.
Vijg, however, told Live Science that he stands by his research and argued that the rebuttals either misunderstood his study or that he disagreed with their arguments.
