Why you should make sure at least one person in your marriage gets enough sleep

“Don’t go to bed angry” is fairly common marriage advice, but new research makes the case that maybe you should go to bed angry – and then have your conflict when you’re well-rested.
A new study by The Ohio State University performed tests on 43 couples and discovered how fighting while sleep-deprived affects our health. The couple came in for two visits, and each time they would say how much sleep they had gotten in the past two nights and provide a blood sample. Then researchers told them to try to “resolve a topic that sparks conflict in their marriage.” Blood samples were taken again after the discussion.
Researchers found that not only did lack of sleep tend to make the conflict worse, it also had serious effects on each person’s physical health.
“We found that people who slept less in the past few nights didn’t wake up with higher inflammation, but they had a greater inflammatory response to the conflict,” said Stephanie Wilson, lead researcher on the study “So that tells us less sleep increased vulnerability to a stressor.”
Adults are supposed to get at least seven hours of sleep per night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If both partners got less than seven hours of sleep, the study found, the conflict was more likely to become hostile. Couples who used those unhealthy tactics in their arguments had even greater inflammation – about 10 percent higher for every hour of sleep lost.
“Any increase isn’t good, but a protracted increase that isn't being addressed is where it can become a problem,” Wilson said. “What’s concerning is both a lack of sleep and marital conflict are common in daily life. About half of our study couples had slept less than the recommended seven hours in recent nights.”
In the U.S., about 40 percent of people report that they get less than seven hours of sleep per night on average, according to a 2013 Gallup poll.
But the study did have a caveat: If one partner had gotten the appropriate amount of sleep or approached the conflict in a healthy way, they had a protective effect.
“They tended to neutralize the disagreement that might be stirred by the sleep-deprived partner,” the study said.
Of course, there are other reasons to make sure both people in the relationship get enough sleep. Past studies have shown getting plenty of sleep boosts your immune system, helps with weight loss, increases fertility and boosts general mental and physical well-being.
Comments