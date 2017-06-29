Where was this weird fish caught? And what happened to it? State agents seek answers

The photos purport to show a catfish caught by someone in Lake Cherokee in Oconee County. But there’s no way of knowing for sure where the photo was taken or when, said Captain Robert McCullough of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
“That’s the problem with social media, there’s no way to verify,” McCullough said.
The photos, which were forwarded to state officials, appear to show a single fish with a huge tumor. The photos are all there is however - no fish to dissect and no way to talk to the person who claimed to have caught the fish.
Despite all these shortfalls, this is nothing to be alarmed about if you like to fish or swim in Lake Cherokee, McCullough said.
Even if that fish was in Lake Cherokee, such oddities occur in all biological creatures on occasions the fish experts at DNR told him.
The photos have been sent to the Southeastern Cooperative Fish Disease Project at Auburn University in Georgia for input, SCDNR tweeted Wednesday afternoon. Updates to come.
We've seen these photos of Lake Cherokee fish & have sent them to Southeastern Cooperative Fish Disease Project for input. Updates to come pic.twitter.com/jyq0fIBQpD— SCDNR (@SCDNR) June 28, 2017
