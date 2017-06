facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:48 Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses Pause 0:55 Mayflies swarm gas station 1:04 Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 4:16 81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 1:01 NRA COMMERCIAL: Freedom's Safest Place, S2 E2: 'The Violence Of Lies' 0:22 Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera 1:40 Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 0:41 A healthy pregnancy can't be judged by a belly 6:15 LGBT advocate finds his voice in alter-ego drag queen Annie Thang Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A stray dog in Turkey pleasantly surprised an orchestra audience during a live performance. The dog walked on stage while the Vienna Chamber Orchestra was in the middle of performing Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony No.4. Instagram/IKSEV

A stray dog in Turkey pleasantly surprised an orchestra audience during a live performance. The dog walked on stage while the Vienna Chamber Orchestra was in the middle of performing Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony No.4. Instagram/IKSEV