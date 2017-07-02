Trump tweets a video of him body-slamming CNN

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital Pause 0:57 Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 2:56 'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:48 Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 0:55 Mayflies swarm gas station 1:04 Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 4:16 81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 1:01 NRA COMMERCIAL: Freedom's Safest Place, S2 E2: 'The Violence Of Lies' 0:22 Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera 6:39 James T. Hodgkinson was going to change taxes, wife of shooter says Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email President Donald Trump tweeted a fake WWE video where he beats down CNN. He used the hashtags #FraudNewsCNN #FNN, Fake News Network, in his post. @realDonaldTrump / Twitter

