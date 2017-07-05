Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party

Asheville Police Department
Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country

National

Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country

Fidget Spinners are one of the hottest toys in the country, including in Columbia, S.C. The two or three-pronged gadgets spin endlessly with the help of bearings and weights. They were originally designed to enhance concentration and stimulate learning.

Nation & World Videos