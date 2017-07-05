Farren Marie Lane, left, and Logan Brooke Larrimore, both 18, were each charged with third-degree burglary, jail records showed.
National

July 05, 2017

Snapchat videos showed teen girls trespassing at Myrtle Beach water park, report says

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

Two 18-year-old girls were arrested recently after police said Snapchat videos showed them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, according to police records.

Logan Brooke Larrimore, 18, and Farren Marie Lane, 18, were each charged with third-degree burglary, jail records showed.

On Monday, Myrtle Beach police responded to the water park at 3000 Mr. Joe White Avenue in reference to a burglary. Officers spoke with a woman who said she received several Snapchat videos that showed the two teens trespassing there about 4 a.m. Saturday.

The teenage girls were seen consuming $8 worth of Italian ice cups from a park cooler without paying, police said, who also stated they viewed videos that “clearly depict the offenders inside of the waterpark after hours,” the report states.

According to police, one of the girls stated, “We went down all the slides” and allegedly admitted to “jumping the fence” to get into the property.

The woman who filed the report with Myrtle Beach police said she obtained the girls’ names from their Snapchat accounts. Police found them through the DMV, the report says.

