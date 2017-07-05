Naval officer Joshua Corney poses near the elevated speakers behind his Glen Rock, Pa., home on April 19, 2017. Corney broadcasts taps each night as a tribute to troops.
Naval officer Joshua Corney poses near the elevated speakers behind his Glen Rock, Pa., home on April 19, 2017. Corney broadcasts taps each night as a tribute to troops. Bill Kalina AP
July 05, 2017 2:22 PM

Naval officer fights back after town tries to silence his nightly military tribute

By MARK SCOLFORO

The Associated Press

Lawyers for a naval officer who broadcasts taps nightly from speakers outside his home in tribute to the military say they’ll take legal action if a Pennsylvania borough doesn’t stop trying to restrict the practice.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania tells the president of Glen Rock Borough Council in letter released Wednesday that a cease-and-desist order against Lt. Cmdr. Josh Corney is unconstitutional.

Several people who live near Corney complained that the nightly broadcasts violate the borough’s noise ordinance and create a disturbance, according to Councilwoman Victoria Ribeiro. One of Corney’s neighbor’s believes the nightly broadcasts are aggravating the symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease and dementia, Ribeiro said.

Corney wants to overturn a rule passed by the borough council that limits taps to Sundays and to flag holidays such as the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Patriot’s Day.

Corney, a Navy lieutenant commander who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, has said that he plays the recording of the bugle call for “lights out” to honor those in the armed forces. He said he’s willing to work the situation out.

“I am willing to compromise, I am willing to work it out, but I can only do it within reason,” Corney said. “And I’m not going to do it at the sacrifice of my constitutional rights.”

The taps play automatically around 8 p.m., and Corney said he has a home security concern.

“You’re kind of sending a signal out there — ‘Hey, I’m not home because I’m not playing it’,” he said.

The ACLU argues that treating his nightly ritual differently than other noises violates Corney’s constitutional rights.

The ACLU letter says if the borough doesn’t reverse itself by Friday, it’ll seek a federal injunction.

The council president didn’t immediately return messages.

