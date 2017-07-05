Tupac broke up with Madonna because she’s white, a newly revealed letter shows

A 1995 breakup letter written by Tupac Shakur to Madonna from prison suggests that race was a deal-breaker for the rapper – her race, not his.
In the letter, to be auctioned later this month and published Wednesday by TMZ, the rapper called things off because Madonna is white.
“For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting,” Tupac wrote.
“But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was.”
According to People, Tupac wrote the letter from Clinton Correctional Facility in New York while serving time on sexual abuse charges.
It is dated Jan. 15, 1995, 4:30 a.m. and addressed to “M.”
“I must apologize to you because like you said I haven’t been the kind of friend I know I am capable of being,” he wrote.
He added: “I never meant to hurt you.”
At one point he tells her he didn’t like an interview she gave in which she reportedly said, “I’m off to rehabilitate all the rappers & basketball players.”
“Those words cut me deep seeing how I had never known you to be with any rappers besides myself,” Tupac wrote. “It was at this moment out of hurt and a natural instinct to strike back and defend my heart and ego that I said a lot of things ... Can you feel me?
“In the time since, as you can see, I have grown both spiritually and mentally. It no longer matters how I’m perceived. Please understand my previous position as that of a young man with limited experience with an extremely famous sex symbol.”
TMZ reports the letter will be auctioned during the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction July 19-28. The last Tupac letter sold for more than $170,000. Opening bid on this one is $100,000, per TMZ.
Tupac, who died more than a year later after a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, wrote eerily like a man who knew something evil was coming his way.
“I offer my friendship once again, this time stronger and focused. If you are still interested I would like to further discuss this with you but some of it couldn’t wait. I felt compelled to tell you ... just in case anything happened to me,” he wrote to the pop superstar.
“Please be careful Madonna. Everyone is not as honorable as they seem there are those whose hearts bleed with envy & evil. They would not hesitate to do you harm! Let my 6 bullets be proof of that!”
Madonna revealed her relationship with the rapper in a 2015 interview with Howard Stern. She said actress Rosie Perez introduced her to Tupac.
