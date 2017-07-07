He tried to stop a kidnapping. A month later, Home Depot fired him for it.

Dillon Reagan said he thought he was helping a woman whose child had just been kidnapped, but his employer, Home Depot, said he had committed a safety violation and fired him.
After media attention and a further review of the case, Home Depot did offer Reagan his job back, but Reagan declined.
“What’s good and what's right supersedes what’s policy and what’s orders,” Reagan said. “Hands down.”
Reagan told KATU that he was closing the Home Depot in Portland, Oregon that he had worked at for four years on May 12 when a coworker started pounding on the doors. The employee told Reagan they needed to call the police because a man had assaulted a woman in the parking lot, reached into her vehicle and had taken her child.
Reagan said he saw a man walking away with a child in the parking lot and an emotional woman following behind.
“I stepped outside and sure enough, there’s this lady whose frantic and crying, ‘Somebody help me please! He's stealing my kid, he's kidnapping my child!’” Reagan recalled to KGW.
Both thought it was a kidnapping and Reagan’s co-worker called the police. Reagan said the dispatcher told both of them not to engage the man, but to keep an eye on where he was going if he left. So both left the Home Depot to follow the man on foot.
“At the time, the only thing I was thinking about was the child’s safety,” he told KGW.
The police arrived when the man had walked three blocks away and took statements from both Reagan and his coworker. The two then returned to work, and Reagan estimated the two were gone for about 10 minutes.
But Reagan said his supervisor reprimanded him and told him he should’ve just returned to work. Reagan said he had been reprimanded earlier in the month for arguing with a coworker as well, and on June 19 his boss fired him after reviewing the case.
Home Depot sent a statement to NBC News that said, “We took a second look at this and decided to reverse our decision, based on the circumstances. We always do our diligence to make sure associates are treated fairly, which we’ve done in this case.”
The company also said that its “HR leadership wasn’t aware of the termination and once they reviewed the extenuating circumstances they reversed the decision.”
But Reagan turned the company down.
Portland police told NBC that the case was not a kidnapping, but an argument that resulted in the man walking away with their child. No charges were filed in the incident. But Reagan said he still would’ve done the same thing.
“I absolutely would do it again, no changes, without hesitation,” he told KATU.
