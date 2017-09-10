Two cranes at Miami construction sites have snapped in Irma’s howling winds

More Videos 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma Pause 0:54 PLU professor argues classics study more than 'discipline of dead white men' 3:07 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' readiness for Packers, how Sheldon Richardson is fitting in 4:04 Gregg Bell with Seahawks preview of opener outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay 0:41 UW coach Chris Petersens post game opening statement after Montana win 1:18 Family tells court about Bonney Lake woman fatally shot by neighbor aiming at car thief 0:58 Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement 1:19 Saga of Hilltop man’s stolen sousaphone ends on a mysterious note 1:38 Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida As Florida Gov Rick Scott warned of a life-threatening storm surge headed for the Florida Keys, the Miami area was beginning to feel the effects of the approaching Hurricane Irma late on Sept. 9. This footage, shot in Hollywood, to the north of Miami, shows cranes spinning round in the high winds. As Florida Gov Rick Scott warned of a life-threatening storm surge headed for the Florida Keys, the Miami area was beginning to feel the effects of the approaching Hurricane Irma late on Sept. 9. This footage, shot in Hollywood, to the north of Miami, shows cranes spinning round in the high winds. Yossikudan Twitter via Storyful

