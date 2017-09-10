Hurricane Charley’s ‘sucker punch’ slammed Port Charlotte in 2004. Now Irma closes in

More Videos 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma Pause 0:46 A whirlwind whips through downtown Miami during Hurricane Irma 0:54 PLU professor argues classics study more than 'discipline of dead white men' 3:07 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' readiness for Packers, how Sheldon Richardson is fitting in 0:41 UW coach Chris Petersens post game opening statement after Montana win 4:04 Gregg Bell with Seahawks preview of opener outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay 1:18 Family tells court about Bonney Lake woman fatally shot by neighbor aiming at car thief 0:58 Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement 1:22 Bonney Lake teen sentenced for crash that killed best friend 0:03 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. Alexa Ard McClatchy

Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. Alexa Ard McClatchy