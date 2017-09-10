Floridians can’t give blood as Irma lashes the state, so others are asked to step up

More Videos 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma Pause 1:11 Timelapse: Hurricane Irma's journey through the Atlantic 0:41 UW coach Chris Petersens post game opening statement after Montana win 0:54 PLU professor argues classics study more than 'discipline of dead white men' 1:18 Family tells court about Bonney Lake woman fatally shot by neighbor aiming at car thief 3:07 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' readiness for Packers, how Sheldon Richardson is fitting in 0:52 UW wide receiver Dante Pettis on his seventh career punt return for a TD against Montana 0:49 UW wide receiver Chico McClatcher after Montana game: "As a whole offense we took a step ahead" 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 1:38 Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. Two Oceans Digital via Storyful

A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. Two Oceans Digital via Storyful