The Ft. Lauderdale police department arrested 9 people connected to breaking into multiple stores during Hurricane Irma
The Ft. Lauderdale police department arrested 9 people connected to breaking into multiple stores during Hurricane Irma Twitter screenshot
The Ft. Lauderdale police department arrested 9 people connected to breaking into multiple stores during Hurricane Irma Twitter screenshot

National

TV stations catch people breaking into stores during Hurricane Irma

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

September 10, 2017 1:49 PM

As Hurricane Irma lashed Florida with heavy winds and rain, TV stations captured groups of people breaking into stores.

Footage from WPLG Local 10 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, shows multiple people breaking through the front window Simon's Sportswear, entering the store and walking out with various items.

According to WPLG Local 10, the looters had also broken into other stores in the nearby area, including Footlocker and CashAmerica Pawn Store.

The Fort Lauderdale police department later arrested 9 people related to the incident.

"Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice. Stay home and look after your loved ones and be thankful they are all safe," Fort Lauderdale police chief Rick Maglione wrote on Twitter.

Multiple police departments tweeted a stern warnings against looting.

Later, WSVN in Miami captured another incident of groups of people breaking into a shoe store and loading vehicles up with boxes of shoes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma
Carnival ride breaks at Ohio State Fair, killing one 0:31

Carnival ride breaks at Ohio State Fair, killing one
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video