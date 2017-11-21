National

Here are some of the best 2017 Black Friday deals at Best Buy, Walmart & more

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

November 21, 2017 06:07 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Black Friday is almost here and it’s time to start planning out your shopping strategy for the biggest weekend of the year.

Here’s a round-up of major retailers’ deals and hours, with information provided by BestBlackFriday.com.

Amazon: Here’s Amazon’s Countdown to Black Friday listing

Best Buy Black Friday Ad

  • Hours: Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Black Friday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Special Deals: Best Buy will offer free shipping on all orders with no minimum from until Dec. 25.

Costco Black Friday ad

Home Depot Black Friday ad

  • Hours: Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving, and will open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.
  • Special Deals: Check out Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day.

JC Penny Black Friday ad

  • Hours: JC Penny will open stores at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, except in locations prohibited by law. Check your store hours here.
  • Special Deals: Get free shipping on purchases over $49.

Kohl’s Black Friday ad

  • Hours: Stores will be open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving this year, online sale starts 12:01 a.m. central time Monday, Nov. 20 at Kohls.com. Black Friday hours will vary by location.
  • Special Deal: For every $50 spent, costumers get $15 back in Kohls cash Nov. 20-25.

Macy’s Black Friday ad

  • Hours: Stores will be open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving this year through 2 a.m Friday. Black Friday doorbuster hours: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday doorbuster hours: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.
  • Special Deal: Free shipping on orders over $49. Check out the mail-in rebate doorbusters on the front page of the ad.

Target Black Friday ad

  • Hours: Stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving Day, and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday this year.
  • Special Deals: Target will be offering free shipping on holiday items. Some online deals have already started.

Toys “R” Us Black Friday ad

  • Hours: Stores will be open from 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day through 11 p.m. Black Friday.
  • Special deals: Be sure to check out the doorbusters starting on Thursday. Online shopping starts at 9 p.m. Wednesday .

Walmart Black Friday ad

  • Hours: Walmart stores open from 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and will remain open 24 hours throughout Black Friday.
  • Special Deals: Walmart’s deals are also available online. This year, Walmart’s ad has a store map so you can locate your items quicker. The annual toy book is online also.

  • Thanksgiving weekend shopping by the numbers

    More than 90 million people are taking advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

Thanksgiving weekend shopping by the numbers

More than 90 million people are taking advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

Nicole L. Cvetnic and Meta Viers McClatchy

