She smeared menstrual blood on a fast food burger she served. Now she’s going to jail

A Mississippi fast food worker who was called out on Facebook for serving a hamburger with her menstrual blood and saliva will serve time in prison after pleading guilty, The Commercial Dispatch reports.
In January, Sky Samuel, 19, was charged with “selling unwholesome bread or drink" after turning herself in, according to KFOR.
In a viral Facebook post, the mother of a Jack’s Family Restaurant worker in Columbus, Miss. accused another worker, later revealed as Samuel, of contaminating the food before serving it, according to a Columbus Police press release obtained by WJTV.
Tabatha Hollins of New Hope, Miss. said on Facebook that her daughter alerted management when she saw another employee placing her own blood on the burger and licking the cheese, but the contaminated burger was still served.
“So if u went to Jack's between 10:00pm and 10:30pm on 1/7/2017 and u order the big jack with a sprite u got more then ketchup!!!" she said on Facebook, according to KFOR.
Hollins also included an audio recording in the viral Facebook post of a conversation between her daughter and Samuel where Samuel is said to have admitted deliberately contaminating the customer’s food, the Commercial Dispatch reports.
The customer who ate the food saw Hollins’ Facebook post after she already complained to the restaurant for poor customer service on Jan. 7, KFOR reports. The costumer from Tulepo, Miss. then contacted authorities who launched a multi-agency investigation, according to Columbus Police.
Hollins’ daughter was later terminated from Jack’s for her family making a false claim, according to the Commercial Dispatch.
Jack’s Family Restaurant, an Alabama-based food chain, told WJTV that Samuel was “terminated several days ago for unrelated reasons and no longer works for us. At the time of her dismissal Jack’s was not aware of these allegations.”
After pleading guilty Tuesday to the felony charge of knowingly selling unwholesome bread, Samuel faces one to five years in prison, the Associated Press reports.
Samuel won’t be the first fast food worker to serve prison time after spitting in a customer's food. Dalton Ursulean, of Niagara, Wis., was sentenced to 29 months in prison after he was found guilty of spitting in a police officers food while working at McDonald’s, CBS reports.
