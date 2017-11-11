The unforgettable moment a widow touched the face that once belonged to her husband

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 3:05 Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter 0:47 Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford 2:05 Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine 1:11 Stadium’s Mackenzie Burks, Alexis Lamb, Katherine Nelson discuss state quarterfinal win over Prairie 0:53 UW’s Petersen: “They played better than we did.” 2:45 Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 0:50 Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather 5:44 NFL's Thursday night football is an inhumane farce Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Face transplant patient meets donor's widow Lilly Ross' husband, Calen "Rudy" Ross, killed himself in 2016. But she got to see and touch her husband's face again on face transplant recipient Andy Sandness. Lilly Ross' husband, Calen "Rudy" Ross, killed himself in 2016. But she got to see and touch her husband's face again on face transplant recipient Andy Sandness. AP

