Hear about those alleged naked kidnappers? They were on hallucinogenic tea, relative says

It’s not a story you hear every day — a case of alleged kidnapping involving five naked people and a “purposeful” car crash, according to Canadian police.
Now you can add hallucinogenic tea to the mix.
That’s according to a man who told the National Post that his ex-wife and two underage daughters, just 13 and 15, were three of the five naked people. He had to remain anonymous “due to a court publication ban protecting the identity of youths involved in the case,” the National Post wrote.
He told the Post that his ex-wife and daughters were enjoying breakfast Monday with a husband and wife — who are family friends — when the husband offered them some tea from India.
They drank the tea, the relative said, and everything went downhill from there.
“They were talking about the fact that they had perhaps purchased some tea in India on a previous trip,” the unnamed relative said to CTV in another interview. “The five of them consumed the tea, and then this giant tirade came out of it.”
The exact sequence of events isn’t clear, as the relative told the Post that no one can really remember what happened.
But it didn’t take long until a man, woman and a baby were taken out of their home and forced into a BMW with the group of five, who were all allegedly naked at this point, The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said, as reported by EuroNews.
The kidnapped man, who was put in the trunk, eventually managed to jump out of the car while it was moving — and his daughter managed to escape with her six-week-old baby, too, the Post reported.
They were picked up by another truck, which the BMW hit from behind, The Guardian reported.
The unnamed relative told the Post that his ex-wife, daughter and their family friends crashed into the truck because “they were under the impression (from the tea) that they were saving that guy and the woman and the little girl.”
After the crash, Canadian police discovered the five naked people, who authorities said were involved in a “purposeful collision,” according to The Guardian. The three adults — in their late 20s to mid 30s — were charged with kidnapping, EuroNews wrote.
At first, Canadian police believed alcohol or drugs were involved, according to CTV, but the unnamed relative is sticking by his argument that the mysterious trippy tea from India is to blame.
"It's a scary thought thinking, 'Oh, let's try this tea that we purchased,’” he said to EuroNews. “And then (they) all sit down thinking they're just going to have a nice morning and end up in that circumstance.”
