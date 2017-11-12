Will Venus and Jupiter collide? No. But Monday morning it will look like it

More Videos 2:47 Garfield’s Tre’Shaun Harrison discusses dominant game to end Lincoln’s season Pause 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 6:20 When gun owners survive mass shootings 4:33 Highlights as Tre'Shaun Harrison leads Garfield to last-second 44-41 win over Lincoln’s 2:05 Gold Star mom and Tacoma students create mural honoring fallen marine 1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 0:47 Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford 2:45 Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog 5:44 NFL's Thursday night football is an inhumane farce Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Venus - Jupiter Conjunction 2017 It's a cosmic conjunction! A special astronomical event will occur November 13, 2017 when Jupiter and Venus appear together low in the pre-dawn sky. It's a cosmic conjunction! A special astronomical event will occur November 13, 2017 when Jupiter and Venus appear together low in the pre-dawn sky. nasa.gov NASA 360

