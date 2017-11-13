He put $9,000 in a bag to be spiritually ‘cleansed’ by a psychic. It didn’t work out.

A Nebraska man who wanted his money to be spiritually “cleansed” before he used it to purchase a house instead got cleaned out by a crook, according to a report from the Omaha Police Department.
The 40-year-old man told police he had been nervous about purchasing a new home when he heard an advertisement on a Hispanic radio station about a “cleansing” service for his money.
He contacted a woman named Christina, who told him she would give the money four “cleansing” sessions, after which he would only be obligated to pay her whatever he felt was fair, according to the police report.
On the day of the first cleansing, he brought the $9,000 he intended to use as a down payment for the house. The woman wrapped the money in a red handkerchief and tied it up, then told the man he wasn’t to open it until after the final cleansing, the report says. The man told police he marked the outside of the package so he would be able to tell it was his money.
But on the day of the third cleansing, he noticed the mark was gone. He opened the handkerchief and found that his stack of $100 bills had all been replaced by $1 bills, according to the police report.
He immediately called the woman back, but got no answer. When he spoke to her neighbor, the neighbor that the woman had fled “right away” in a silver Chevrolet Tahoe, the report says.
The radio stations that ran the ad told police they did not know who the woman was, and she still hasn’t been found.
Police said they had received similar reports in the area before, and similar scams have been recorded across the country. A year ago, police in Elgin, Ill., warned residents about a woman who had scammed as many as 10 people in a similar fashion, including one woman who said she gave the psychic as much as $160,000, reported the Chicago Tribune.
Other versions of the scam seem to target Chinese individuals in what has been called the “Blessing Scam,” in which the victim is instructed to bring valuables (including jewelry or money) in a bag, which is then “blessed” and returned to the owner with all the valuables removed, reported the Ottawa Citizen.
Comments