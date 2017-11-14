This dog was slated for death, but a ‘sex change’ surgery saved its life

When Bishop came to the Woof Gang Rescue, he was a scared, shy, in extreme pain and hours away from being euthanized.
The move – and an emergency “sex-change” surgery – saved his life, according to WISN. Bishop was surrendered to animal control in Chicago, where an examination revealed he had bladder stones that needed urgent attention. He was slated to be euthanized on Monday, when officials reached out Woof Gang Rescue.
But the bladder stones were worse than originally thought, lodged in the dog’s penis near the bone and unable to be broken up and removed, according to WISN. Rather than put down the dog, a long, risky and expensive “sex change” operation was performed.
But it was successful, according to an update on the fundraising site YouCaring.com, the surgery went well.
“Bishop officially is Bishy! He is now a she (kind of),” the update reads.
She may need subsequent surgeries in the next few days, according to the YouCaring.com post, which was set up to help with the estimated $7,000 in medical costs. As of Tuesday, more than $2,300 has been raised.
“Now it's time for Recovery until the next surgery!” a post on the rescue organization’s Facebook page reads.
These kind of surgeries aren’t unheard of in animals and done for purely medical reasons.
Writer Josh Androsky wrote about a similar procedure that saved his cat in 2015 as did NPR in 2013. Earlier this year, Mary Finlay’s dog Molly made news when she underwent an actual gender reassignment surgery, according to the Guardian. The dog was intersex, born as a male pseudohermaphrodite. The rare disorder affects one in 6,800 dogs born, according to the Guardian.
