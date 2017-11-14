‘This poor guy’s been laying here’ Five hours after first 911 call, there’s a second

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 1:31 Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton 3:19 Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves 2:49 Byron Maxwell back with Seahawks believing 'I'm still in my prime' 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:42 Huskies not dwelling on Stanford loss 1:11 Heavy rain, wind swamp South Sound Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

911 call: 'There’s a man in the ditch.' 'He’s dead.' A 911 caller reports seeing a man, who appeared to be alive, in a roadside ditch in Garner early Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Five hours later, the man, still in the ditch, was found dead. A 911 caller reports seeing a man, who appeared to be alive, in a roadside ditch in Garner early Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Five hours later, the man, still in the ditch, was found dead. CCBI

A 911 caller reports seeing a man, who appeared to be alive, in a roadside ditch in Garner early Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Five hours later, the man, still in the ditch, was found dead. CCBI