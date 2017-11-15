A 2016 photo shows a welcome sign into Alabama. A loud, unexplained booming noise was heard across the state Tuesday afternoon.
A 2016 photo shows a welcome sign into Alabama. A loud, unexplained booming noise was heard across the state Tuesday afternoon. Famartin/Creative Commons
A 2016 photo shows a welcome sign into Alabama. A loud, unexplained booming noise was heard across the state Tuesday afternoon. Famartin/Creative Commons

National

What was the deafening #BAMABOOM? NASA has no idea - but Alabamians have some guesses

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 15, 2017 6:29 AM

A thundering BOOM rocked the northern part of Alabama Tuesday, shaking walls, freaking out pets and causing hundreds of Alabamians to peek out their front doors and check to make sure the sky hadn’t fallen down.

The boom, which only lasted about one second, was heard across at least seven counties Tuesday afternoon, reported the Anniston Star - and nobody seems to have any clear idea what it was.

“We don't have an answer, and can only hypothesize with you. 1) sonic boom from aircraft; 2) meteorite w/ current Leonid shower?” tweeted the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

The boom was detected on a seismograph as a large spike.

It can be heard on this home video, posted to Twitter. The sound can be heard exactly 10 seconds in.

Even NASA doesn’t know what caused the sound, reported AL.com. “It could have been generated by a bolide (a meteor which explodes in the atmosphere), larger supersonic aircraft or a ground explosion,” the agency told the site.

NASA scientist Bill Cooke said it almost certainly wasn’t caused by a meteor from the Leonid meteor shower, which will peak on Nov. 18, according to NASA. “Leonids never penetrate low enough into Earth’s atmosphere to produce sounds audible on the ground,” Cooke told WHNT.

Cooke told the station that some witnesses reported seeing a vapor trail in the sky, and Jason Holmes, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Birmingham, told the Anniston Star there were some reports of “minor damage, like cracked windows.”

While scientists worked on finding a definite answer, #BAMABOOM began trending on social media — and many Alabamians began posting their own thoughts and theories on what might have made the mysterious noise.

More Videos

Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves 3:19

Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves

Pause
Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton 1:31

Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton

Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley 0:25

Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Byron Maxwell back with Seahawks believing 'I'm still in my prime' 2:49

Byron Maxwell back with Seahawks believing 'I'm still in my prime'

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

JBLM's 100th birthday celebration 0:53

JBLM's 100th birthday celebration

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather 0:50

Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather

  • Apparent meteor streaks across Phoenix sky

    A fireball flew across the sky over Phoenix, Arizona, at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, November 14. A security camera stationed at the Phoenix City Hall captured the sight, as seen in this video.

Apparent meteor streaks across Phoenix sky

A fireball flew across the sky over Phoenix, Arizona, at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, November 14. A security camera stationed at the Phoenix City Hall captured the sight, as seen in this video.

City of Phoenix, Arizona via Storyful

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves 3:19

Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves

Pause
Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton 1:31

Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton

Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley 0:25

Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Byron Maxwell back with Seahawks believing 'I'm still in my prime' 2:49

Byron Maxwell back with Seahawks believing 'I'm still in my prime'

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

JBLM's 100th birthday celebration 0:53

JBLM's 100th birthday celebration

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather 0:50

Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video