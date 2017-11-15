Ronald Vitiello, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s acting deputy commissioner, tours the construction site where several prototypes of a border wall were constructed on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in San Diego. Contractors have completed eight prototypes of President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico, triggering a period of rigorous testing to determine if they can repel sledgehammers, torches, pickaxes and battery-operated tools.
Why did this card game just buy a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border?

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

November 15, 2017 7:03 AM

Cards Against Humanity, also known as “the party game for horrible people,” is going big this holiday season.

On Tuesday, the card game company launched a campaign with a bold message on its new website, “Cards Against Humanity Saves America.”

“The government is being run by a toilet,” they tweeted. “We have no choice... we are going to save America and attempt to keep our brand relevant in 2017.”

America responded quickly.

Less than 24 hours after launching, 150,000 people pledged to donate $15 for the campaign. Each person who donates get “six America-saving surprises” during the month of December.

The first task of the campaign: Stopping Donald Trump from building the $20 billion wall to stop illegal immigration along the U.S.- Mexico border.

“So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built," the company announced on its website.

Eminent domain is the government’s power to take private property for public use with compensation.

The border wall was one of Pres. Donald Trump’s biggest campaign promises. In October, prototypes for the proposed concrete wall were completed, and they are currently being tested, according to the Associated Press. Three lawsuits seeking to stop the construction are already in the works.

The Trump administration is in the process of hiring 12 attorneys to fight landowners for eminent domain land seizures, Newsweek reports.

Everyone who donated to the promotion will be given a small portion of the land purchased, an illustrated map of the purchased land and some other surprises on day one.

Cards Against Humanity said on its website it wants to save America from “injustice, lies, racism, the whole enchilada.”

This isn’t an unusual endeavor for the raunchy card game company. Last holiday season, Cards Against Humanity raised more than $80,000 to dig a big hole to show its hatred for Black Friday.

