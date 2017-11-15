Former NFL player’s prison release nears, and the son he wanted dead will be waiting

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 3:19 Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves 1:31 Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:42 Huskies not dwelling on Stanford loss 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 0:25 Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:42 Richard Sherman out for Seahawks season with ruptured Achilles 2:06 Pete Carroll on physical toll Seahawks incurred, particularly losing Sherman for season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrate his 18th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth. Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrate his 18th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

