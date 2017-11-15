Suddenly disabled, unable to work and need benefits? Prepare for financial ruin first

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:58 Meet the mother and son team behind 3 million Christmas lights 3:09 Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 3:19 Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves 1:31 Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Arlington man at the end of his rope waiting on Social Security disability hearing John Tovar, who suffers from diabetes, nerve damage and carpal tunnel, never expected to wait 12 to 18 months for the opportunity to state his case to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) John Tovar, who suffers from diabetes, nerve damage and carpal tunnel, never expected to wait 12 to 18 months for the opportunity to state his case to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

