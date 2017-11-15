Firefighters from Missouri, Illinois battle five-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 3:09 Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 1:21 Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension 3:19 Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves 1:31 Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 0:42 Huskies not dwelling on Stanford loss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Five alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. St. Louis Fire Department

Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. St. Louis Fire Department