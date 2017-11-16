Anna Belnseisha Alson (left) and Tyeisha Shavonte Alson.
She posed as her sister in court – but she didn’t know about the arrest warrant, police say

By Aaron Moody

November 16, 2017 01:34 PM

SMITHFIELD, North Carolina

A woman’s apparent attempt at helping her younger sister ended up getting both of them in trouble Tuesday at the Johnston County courthouse.

Anna Alston, 18, had a court date in Smithfield. But it was her older sister, 24-year old Tyeisha Alston, who responded to a court call claiming to be Anna, sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Jeff Caldwell said.

Tyeisha Alston revealed her true identity only after learning Anna had a warrant out for her arrest, Caldwell said, and Tyeisha then attempted to run away after the judge ordered her to be arrested for identity theft.

“Once we determined one (sister) answered the other, we approached her, and she yelled at her other sister to take off, which she did,” Caldwell said.

Anna Alston joined her sister running out of the building, at which time Anna was tackled by officials, resulting in a severe arm laceration to a Johnston County deputy.

Anna Alston was charged by Smithfield police with resisting arrest, and by the sheriff’s office with felony assault causing serious injury to an officer.

Tyeisha Alston was charged with identity theft for claiming to be her sister, and with resisting arrest.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Nicole Cvetnic McClatchy

