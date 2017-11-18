A university’s beloved bulldog mascot was dying, so the school held a graduation for him

More Videos 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash Pause 1:58 Meet the mother and son team behind 3 million Christmas lights 2:42 Clark ends late Steilacoom threat as Tumwater advances to semifinals 1:40 Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail? 3:09 He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 2:34 Seahawks DC Kris Richard on Byron Maxwell's return, says Jeremy Lane will start 1:12 Utah’s Huntley has Huskies secondary on high alert 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:43 Tacoma Baptist QB PJ Talen previews 1B quarterfinal matchup with powerhouse Lummi 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Thurber's graduation Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. University of Redlands University of Redlands

