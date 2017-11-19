Listeria found in not just one, but two packs of guacamole as recall expands

More Videos 0:55 Grace Pierson, Tyler Taff discuss Life Christian’s forst state title in school history Pause 1:40 Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail? 3:09 He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 1:12 Utah’s Huntley has Huskies secondary on high alert 3:32 Pete Carroll: Seahawks weight options on whats next for Kam Chancellor 5:37 Tre Weed, Ben Wilson highlight Sumner’s 56-14 quarterfinal win over Monroe 1:12 Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes 2:42 Clark ends late Steilacoom threat as Tumwater advances to semifinals 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Doctor Steven Gordon of Cleveland Clinic says that although listeria isn't common, it can be very dangerous. Cleveland Clinic News Service