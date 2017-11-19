Mel Tillis, shown in 2013 at his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died in Florida, his family announced Sunday.
Mel Tillis, Country Music Hall of Famer known for battling stutter, dies at 85

November 19, 2017 08:20 AM

Mel Tillis, a Country Music Hall of Fame artist known for his lifelong struggle with stuttering, died Sunday in Florida at age 85.

Tillis’ publicist has confirmed the musician died Sunday at an Ocala, Fla., hospital, reported WSMV. His family plans to announce funeral arrangements in Nashville and Florida soon.

The Tennessean reported that Tillis died of respiratory failure.

Tillis wrote more than 1,000 songs, including “Ruby Don’t Take Your Love to Town” for Kenny Rogers, and also performed his own songs, recording more than 60 albums and scoring three dozen Top 10 singles. But he may have been best known for his stutter, which did not interfere with his singing. Tillis also was the father of country singer Pam Tillis.

“Mel Tillis was a guy who had it all: He could write, he could sing and he could entertain an audience,” Grand Ole Opry announcer and WSM DJ Eddie Stubbs told The Tennessean. “There’s a big difference between a concert and a show. Mel Tillis always put on a show … You always felt good about being around him.”

