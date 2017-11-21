Out partying and drinking? Police may be waiting for you in the parking lot.

More Videos 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash Pause 1:11 Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use 7:20 Gregg Bell on the injuries and decisions that led to Seahawks' loss to Atlanta 1:13 Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football 1:40 Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail? 3:09 He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 2:19 Pete Carroll: Russell Wilsons "huge impact," his decisions late in Seahawks' loss 1:19 Petersen looks back on thrilling finish against Utah 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte

ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others.

Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

