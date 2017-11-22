More Videos

National

He sold fentanyl to a teen who later overdosed. Now he must pay for the funeral

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 22, 2017 09:27 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

“In the end, (he) was nothing more than a customer to Chandler,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum, cited by Cincinnati.com and referring to Michael Chandler, 29, of Cincinnati.

The “he” referred to in the memo was never identified publicly by law enforcement, as the male victim who overdosed on Chandler’s dope in April 2016 was 17 when he died in Campbell County, Ken., in April 2016. Court documents show the teen’s initials to be “J.H.,” according to WCPO-TV.

Along with more than 16 years in prison, Chandler was sentenced Monday to pay $9,000 to cover the funeral costs of the deceased, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

Chandler was a boastful drug dealer, according to court documents cited by Cincinnati.com, bragging to prosecutors that he sold drugs “just like McDonald’s.”

He was indicted on six drug distribution charges in June 2016 and pleaded guilty in May 2017. The case was originally initiated after the teen’s death by the Campbell County Drug Task Force, who were joined by the Hamilton County (Ohio) Heroin Task Force and the DEA.

Campbell County (Ken.) is less than 20 miles south of Cincinnati.

According to WCPO, investigators used a friend of the deceased teen to initiate a series of controlled fentanyl purchases from Chandler, whom police say used the street name “Goldie.” Recorded conversations and wiretaps led to Chandler’s arrest in June 2016.

Investigators found 644 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, a handgun, ammunition and other drug paraphernalia in a residence on Lowell Avenue in Cincinnati, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Before Monday’s 200-month, or 16-year, 8-month sentence, Chandler previously served prison sentences for cocaine and heroin trafficking, according to Cincinnati.com. He was paroled in 2012 and was re-arrested in a month, at the time sentenced to two more years.

